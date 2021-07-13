40 North Management LLC Invests $12.55 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y accounts for approximately 0.3% of 40 North Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

NASDAQ:RTPYU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,210. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

