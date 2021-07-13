40 North Management LLC Invests $189.87 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,360,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,870,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 5.2% of 40 North Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 40 North Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

IFF stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.40. 23,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,384. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

