40 North Management LLC Invests $25.72 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,000. Farfetch makes up 0.7% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 40 North Management LLC owned 0.14% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 44,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.