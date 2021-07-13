40 North Management LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II makes up 0.2% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS TSIBU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.