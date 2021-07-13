40 North Management LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition comprises about 0.1% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 40 North Management LLC owned 1.77% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,539,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCRB. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,295. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

