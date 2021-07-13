40 North Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,000. Masco accounts for about 1.0% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 40 North Management LLC owned 0.24% of Masco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,589,092. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 40,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

