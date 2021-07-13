40 North Management LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II comprises 0.2% of 40 North Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 40 North Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $380,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,543. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.