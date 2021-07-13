40 North Management LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,015,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,356,000. KBR accounts for approximately 2.1% of 40 North Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 40 North Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

