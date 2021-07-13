40,090 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.