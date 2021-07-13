$451.43 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $451.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $457.90 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

