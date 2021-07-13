$475.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $475.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $485.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

AMWD opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in American Woodmark by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

