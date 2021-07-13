$486.34 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $486.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $495.00 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.74. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

