488,309 Shares in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 488,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II makes up about 1.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000.

NASDAQ:GPACU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,998. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

