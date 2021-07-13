4NEW (KWATT) Reaches Market Cap of $49,230.06

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $49,230.06 and approximately $3,460.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00876764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005399 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

