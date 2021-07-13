50,000 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $133,157,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,043. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

