$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $560.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.30 million to $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

