568,182 Shares in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 568,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.06% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,353. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last 90 days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

