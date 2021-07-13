$6.02 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.59 billion and the lowest is $5.60 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

CarMax stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,938 shares of company stock worth $22,204,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

