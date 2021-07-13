61,399 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

