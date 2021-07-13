65,979 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after buying an additional 2,436,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

