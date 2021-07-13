$675.45 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $675.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $679.90 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $181,337.00. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,374 shares of company stock worth $1,728,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

