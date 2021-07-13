68,043 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 798,100 shares worth $89,182,704. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

