$688.12 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

