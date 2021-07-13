$740.81 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $740.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,208,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.