74,469 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Imperial Oil comprises 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,618,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. 14,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,296. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

