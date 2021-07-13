$780.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post sales of $780.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

