784,739 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Coty comprises 2.6% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MIK Capital LP owned 0.10% of Coty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 99,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.50. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.