800,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Purchased by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III accounts for 0.2% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCRCU. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $2,200,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $6,176,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,572. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

