875,759 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Acquired by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000. Whole Earth Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.28% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

FREE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 2,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,423. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

