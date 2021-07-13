89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $151,270.00.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

ETNB stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

