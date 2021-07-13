8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,935 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $8,568,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,262. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

EGHT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.