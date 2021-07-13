$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a PE ratio of -948.53 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

