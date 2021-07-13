A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CFO Sells $753,900.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,553. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $57.63.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
