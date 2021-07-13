A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $820.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.40 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold 175,328 shares of company stock worth $12,357,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

