AAR (AIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

AAR stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.31 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

