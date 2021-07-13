Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

Magnite stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 1,634,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnite by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,061,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magnite by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.