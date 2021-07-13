Aaron Saltz Sells 5,308 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

