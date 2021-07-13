AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbCellera Biologics.

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 40,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,090. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

