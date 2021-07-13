AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Sells 5,598,420 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ABCL opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

