AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 38417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,796,840 shares of company stock worth $675,920,065.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

