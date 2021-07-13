Abdulhamid Hersiburane Sells 1,400 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abdulhamid Hersiburane also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 23,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,113. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNSB. Stephens began coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

