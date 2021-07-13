Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.50

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.52 ($0.53), with a volume of 472058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.61.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

