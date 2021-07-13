Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter Sells 7,500 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total value of $2,003,100.00.
ABMD opened at $322.14 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.
Abiomed Company Profile
Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.