ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 38,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

