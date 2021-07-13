ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 38,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

