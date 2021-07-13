Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 234,827 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 148.04% and a negative net margin of 567.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

