Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 234,827 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75.
Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 148.04% and a negative net margin of 567.57%.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.
