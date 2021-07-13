Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) CFO Sells $52,896.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

