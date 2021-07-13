Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.47. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 9,586 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.19. The company has a market cap of C$321.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.