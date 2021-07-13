Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $311.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $316.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

