Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,881 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $311.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.26. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.