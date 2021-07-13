Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €31.88 ($37.51). Accor shares last traded at €31.41 ($36.95), with a volume of 609,158 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.87.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

